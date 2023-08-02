Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expands By 10.2%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 387.3% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC cut Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mercer International Stock Down 1.6 %

MERC stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Mercer International has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $17.50.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

