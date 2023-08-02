Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Drops By 7.8%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Methanex by 14.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 156.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,211,000 after purchasing an additional 736,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.60. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.