SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $257,275.20 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SMART Global alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84.

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.