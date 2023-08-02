Southwestern Energy (SWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

