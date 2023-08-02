Stephen P. Ewald Sells 21,850 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Medpace Stock Up 1.0 %

Medpace stock opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $264.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.98 and its 200 day moving average is $212.69.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

