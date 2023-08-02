StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.47. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
