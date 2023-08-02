StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.47. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

