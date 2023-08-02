Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 14,281 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $61,265.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,748.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,510.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $1,704.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $34,514.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,267.30.

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $61,860.20.

Real Good Food Price Performance

NASDAQ RGF opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $104.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Research analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

