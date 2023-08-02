Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after acquiring an additional 254,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $442.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

