Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $147,712.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $147,712.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,211,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $347.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

