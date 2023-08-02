Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,189 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 107,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.75.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

