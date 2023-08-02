Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 143.0% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,381 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,607,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 169,279 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in eBay by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,048 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in eBay by 198.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

EBAY opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

