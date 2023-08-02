Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

ECL opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.