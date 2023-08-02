Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

