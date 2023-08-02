Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after buying an additional 187,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,299,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36,829.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter.

IYF opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

