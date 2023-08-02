Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 211,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6,341.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 567,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 124,191 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.70 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

