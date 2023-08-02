Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $206,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.