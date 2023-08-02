Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 33,389 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Lam Research by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

LRCX stock opened at $715.90 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.82.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

