Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 61,740 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 144.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Precigen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 689,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Stock Down 7.2 %

PGEN stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Precigen had a net margin of 106.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

