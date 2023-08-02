Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 123,403 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,301 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.0 %

EW stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

