Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $12,846,400,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

