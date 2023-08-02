Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 8,744 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

