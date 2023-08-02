Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

