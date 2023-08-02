Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

