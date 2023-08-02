Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $126.99.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.