Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Synaptics worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 124.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $149.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

