Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $86.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Sysco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

