Targa Resources (TRGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,710,000 after buying an additional 348,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,286,000 after buying an additional 81,702 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

