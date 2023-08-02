TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,900,000 after buying an additional 660,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

