Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stake Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Terex were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Insider Activity

Terex Stock Performance

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Terex Co. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $65.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

