TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $41.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 290.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

