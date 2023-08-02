TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 205.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

