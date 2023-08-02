The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,226 shares of company stock worth $338,143. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bancorp stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

