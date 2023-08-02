The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.