The Cigna Group (CI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect The Cigna Group to post earnings of $5.99 per share for the quarter. The Cigna Group has set its FY23 guidance at at least $24.70 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Cigna Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CI stock opened at $295.64 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.38. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

