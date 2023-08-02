The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

BATRK stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,184,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.