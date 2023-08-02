The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.33.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

