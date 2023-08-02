Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.21. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.75). Equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.