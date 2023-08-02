Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Transocean Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Get Transocean alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Transocean by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,892,498 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 5,800,435 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Transocean

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.