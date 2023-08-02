Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS.

Triton International Trading Down 0.0 %

TRTN opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.30. Triton International has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Get Triton International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 11.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Triton International

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

(Get Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.