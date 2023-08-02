Truist Financial Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $24.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

