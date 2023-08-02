Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Trupanion has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trupanion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 5,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

