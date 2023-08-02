Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,028 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.