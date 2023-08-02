Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.