Udemy (UDMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Udemy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. On average, analysts expect Udemy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.75. Udemy has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $308,985.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,236,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,066,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.