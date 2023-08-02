UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

UFPI opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

