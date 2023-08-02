Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.17 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Unisys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Unisys Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of UIS stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Unisys has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $14.62.
In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.
