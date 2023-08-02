Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.17 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Unisys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UIS stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Unisys has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 602.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 877,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 752,990 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 59.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 34.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 161,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 969.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,455,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

