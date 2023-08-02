Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unisys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UIS opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Unisys has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Desch acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Unisys by 333.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Unisys by 12,833.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Further Reading

