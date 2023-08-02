Universal Display (OLED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.