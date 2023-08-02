US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

ONEOK Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OKE. UBS Group dropped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

OKE stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

