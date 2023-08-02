US Financial Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

